Adani seals vital $100m contract in major milestone

CONTROVERSIAL miner Adani has reached a major new milestone for the Carmichael coal project, awarding a $100 million contract to an Australian firm to construct its railway.

Contractor Martinus Rail will base its operations in Rockhampton while building the line that will connect the Carmichael mine with Abbot Point Port near Bowen.

The company's decision is a win for regional Queensland jobs after new figures this week showed the Sunshine State had the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

Abbot Point coal port will be connected to the Carmichael mine by a new railway line..

However, the move will likely enliven environmental activists who continue to target the miner and companies working with it as part of a campaign to stop coal mining in Queensland.

In a statement, Adani Mining chief Lucas Dow said more than $450 million in contracts had been awarded for the project since it was approved.

"We have always promised Queenslanders that we will deliver jobs and economic benefits for the regions, and it's a great feeling that we are now able to convert the promises into actions that are producing outcomes for regional communities," Mr Dow said.

"Since receiving our approvals we have not wasted a moment. "Construction on the Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly underway onsite, and our big contracts are now also lined up as we ramp up activity."

Martinus Rail, which worked on the Gold Coast light rail and Moreton Bay rail links, will base its operations out of Adani's Rockhampton Business Centre.

The company's managing director Treaven Martinus said the firm would seek to partner with Rockhampton-based businesses.

"Adani's commitments to regional jobs for Queensland is a good fit for our business, and we're pleased to partner with a company like Adani that understands the importance of supporting regional communities, while also upholding the highest standards of project delivery across environmental and safety conditions," he said.

"We are keen to now get started and looking forward to partnering with numerous local Rockhampton and other regional Queensland businesses and people to get our part of the project underway."

Mr Lucas encouraged local businesses and job seekers to apply for roles with Adani.

"We are keen to get as regional Queensland workers and businesses on the project as possible, and with work packages and jobs being updated on a weekly basis, now is the time to get involved," he said.