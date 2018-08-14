Menu
Adani says it has done its homework on the use of groundwater. (File picture)
News

Adani rejects groundwater use claims

by John McCarthy
14th Aug 2018 4:42 PM
ADANI has rejected claims it will use vast amounts of water from the Great Artesian Basin to operate its Carmichael megamine in Queensland.

The company has just submitted renewed groundwater management plans for state and federal government approval, which it said put it another step closer to commencing operations on its Carmichael megamine.

Carmichael project chief executive Lucas Dow said the company had used six years of scientific study to build its plans, which have been attacked by environmental groups.

"Previous media reports and activist statements have incorrectly quoted how much water the Carmichael Project will take from the Great Artesian Basin. The quoted 12 gigalitres will not come from the GAB," Mr Dow said.

"The project is predicted to require a maximum of 12GL of dam water from the Suttor River catchment, which is an entirely separate water source to the GAB.

"Furthermore, this dam water can only be harvested when the river system is in flood and other licensed water users, like farmers, have first taken their allocation.

"Furthermore, like other industrial water users, we have to pay for this water."

Adani will also take and reuse "associated" water - groundwater encountered as part of mining operations but said this will not impact the GAB.

Mr Dow said Adani has no licence to take extra groundwater.

The mine and the Great Artesian Basin are separated by a 250 to 300 metre layer of claystone.

"However, some seepage from the GAB is anticipated,'' he said.

"This is predicted to peak at maximum of 730 megalitres in in the later years of mine life if the mine was at full production or 60 million tonnes per annum,'' Mr Dow said.

"Phase one for the mine will operate at less than half that - 27.5 million tonnes per annum.''

A condition of the project is that Adani provide a GAB offset of 730 megalitres a year for five years from the start of mining excavation.

