Lucas Dow, Adani.
Business

Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

2nd Mar 2019 11:24 AM
ADANI will give evidence during the public hearing put forward by the Greens which aims to ban coal mining in the Galilee Basin.

The hearing for the Mineral Resources (Galilee Basin) Amendment Bill will take place on Monday, with Greens MP Michael Berkman to give evidence first.

He introduced the Bill to Queensland Parliament last October, when he stated thermal coal plants and power stations needed to be phased out, while new mines in the Galilee were a "dangerous dead end".

The Greens believe the Bill will be the first step in phasing out coal mining in Australia. 

Adani Australia's mining chief Lucas Dow will give evidence.

The Queensland Resources Council, Queensland Law Society, and Environmental Defenders Office are among others also to take part. 

Meanwhile, more than 50 Queensland farmers and graziers yesterday sent an open letter to Federal Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch, calling on them to reject Adani's groundwater plans.

"The last thing we need are new mines messing around with water, the lifeblood of our industry," the letter reads. 

