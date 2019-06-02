Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

by CAS GARVEY
2nd Jun 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERVISORS at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will be earning more than $200,000 a year, as vacancies for the mine are advertised with only one more hurdle to turn on the green light.

Just one of the roles with a $200,000+ yearly salary is a senior early works superintendent, whose responsibilities include "ensuring that 'permit to disturb' for the works being constructed has been issued and all conditions are followed".

Structural supervisors are also needed, providing "safety leadership" and "leadership in environmental compliance" as well as maintaining regular updates and presenting construction progress in review meetings.

Most of the supervisor roles require at least 10 years experience working on large scale civil construction projects valued at $100 million and more.

Engineering roles with Adani are also paying more than $200,000 a year, including a signalling engineer role that requires a bachelor degree but no stipulation for years of prior experience.

One of the roles listed last week is for a senior mine planning engineer based in the Townsville headquarters, with "site based travel as required".

More Stories

adani adani coal mine jobs business editors picks

Top Stories

    Separate crashes keep police and paramedics busy

    premium_icon Separate crashes keep police and paramedics busy

    News EMERGENCY services crews across the Northern Rivers have been busy with three separate vehicle crashes on Sunday June 2.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 2:10 PM
    Bruxner Hwy crash, car flipped

    premium_icon Bruxner Hwy crash, car flipped

    News Car accident at Wollongbar

    New restaurant to tempt us

    premium_icon New restaurant to tempt us

    News New restaurant to rise in former bakery

    Highway changes you need to know about

    premium_icon Highway changes you need to know about

    News Roadwork continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade