Adani CEO steps down from role

ADANI has announced a new leader as the mining giant pushes forward on its controversial Carmichael mine project.

Lucas Dow will step down from his role as chief executive officer to take on a position as the company's board director, an Adani spokeswoman said.

Mr Dow has worked for Adani since April 2018, overseeing the final approvals and first year of construction on the Carmichael mine.

With construction of the Carmichael Project well underway the leadership of Adani Mining Pty Ltd is changing. CEO Lucas Dow will step down and take up the role of Director of the Board of Adani Mining Pty Ltd. Project Director David Boshoff will take on the role of CEO.

Mr Dow will continue to be involved in the business in a non-executive capacity and remains an integral part of the Adani Australia team, the spokeswoman said.

Mr Dow will be replaced by project director David Boshoff, she said.

The Townsville-based project manager joined Adani in November last year.

Mr Boshoff previously worked with BHP for more than seven years, including as the general manager of the Mount Arthur Coal mine in Muswellbrook, NSW, and at Caval Ridge Mine in the Bowen Basin.

Before that he worked for Anglo American in Middlemount and prior to 2010 worked in the Johannesburg mining industry.

Adani Australia Project Manager for Carmichael mine David Boshoff has been promoted to chief executive officer. Picture: Shae Beplate.

In December, Mr Boshoff was expected to take over the role of Adani's chief operating officer once the Carmichael mine was constructed.

However this recent announcement has pushed him into a different role.

Mr Boshoff holds an Executive Master's in Business Administration from Melbourne Business School and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.