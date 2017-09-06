Got mould? Expert reveals what you need to do

THERE is no denying that after the March flood the Northern Rivers experienced an epidemic of mould growth.

However Adam the Mould Guy said there had always been a mould endemic in the region.

Adam Wijeyekoon said mould is naturally occurring and the Northern Rivers breeds it as it is surrounded by nature with a high humidity.

Mr Wijeyekoon assisted approximately 100 families left devastated after the events of March by decontaminating some of the mould growth in their homes.

"After the floods I went around with the backpack spray and commercial grade disinfectant which was donated to me, and I went around sprayed houses for anyone who has contacted me through a Facebook post," Mr Wijeyekoon said.

"It ended up being 1500 litres worth which was a lot of work to helping the town out."

He said when it comes to mould the best practice was to remove the source before it becomes a major issue.

"Obviously once it has taken hold it can cause structural damage and permanent visual damage which then costs a lot more to have repaired," Mr Wijeyekoon said.

"When you do find a heavily contaminated area it's best practice to leave it and have a specialist come in to have a look at it."

"Once you disturb it you actually then send the spores into the air which can cause health issues to yourself if you breath it in."

When it comes to the best method of removing mould, Mr Wijeyekoon said it all comes down to the surface that needs treating.

"If its a porous surface or whether its a harder surface the product I use is suitable for both and one of the only products I can recommend for porous surfaces," he said.

"Pretty much everything else that is out there, your toxic chemicals such as bleach and things like that which have got chlorine, they are only suitable for hard surfaces."

"Even clove oil, vinegar and all that sort of stuff is also only good for hard surfaces."

However he said preventative maintenance is obviously the best maintenance.

"Keeping things nice and dry and aired out is going to be the best way to stop anything taking hold to begin with."

"Moving things around a lot, people have problems with cupboards and clothes that don't get moved."