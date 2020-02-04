Adam Bandt favourite to lead Greens

ADAM Bandt appears likely to replace Richard Di Natale as the leader of the Greens after the Victorian senator's shock resignation on Monday.

Co-deputy leader Larissa Waters will nominate to continue in her present role under the new leader, to be decided by the 10-member Greens party room before noon today.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young is adding her name to the list of hopefuls for the Greens leadership team ahead of this morning's vote.

She has thrown her support behind Bandt for leader and co-deputy Waters to retain her spot.

She will today vie for a second deputy spot.

"Congratulations to Richard for his wonderful leadership. I spent yesterday talking to my colleagues. I'm supporting Adam for leader and will be standing for co-deputy leader. I think Adam, Larissa & I would make a great team. The fight for the planet has never been more pressing."

Senator Richard Di Natale, centre, Larissa Waters, left, and Adam Bandt, right. Picture Gary Ramage

Mr Bandt announced his intention just hours after Senator Di Natale confirmed he would be stepping down to spend more time with his young family.

"I will be standing for Greens Leader," Mr Bandt said.

"I look forward to talking with my colleagues about how we share leadership across the House and Senate."

Tasmanian senator Nick McKim endorsed Mr Bandt's move for the top job.

"Adam is the right person to lead us," he said.

Senator Di Natale said his sons Ben and Luca needed to see more of him.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP

"My boys are nine and 11 years old and they have only ever known their dad as a busy, tired and sometimes grumpy politician," he said.

"As they grow up quickly to become young men, I want to spend more time by their side than a relentless political schedule allows."

While the outgoing leader was not sure what was next for the Greens, he said it was the right time to let someone else take the reins and put their stamp on the party.

"I have great confidence in the intelligence, compassion and courage of every one of my parliamentary colleagues," he said.

"But the success of our party and cause has never and will never depend upon one person.

"Our party will succeed because we are part of a much broader community movement, a movement that is growing stronger each day."

Co-deputy leader Senator Larissa Waters says she does not want to challenge Mr Bandet for the leadership position. Picture: Tara Croser

Co-deputy leader Senator Larissa Waters confirmed she would not be challenging Mr Bandt for the leadership and instead would look to continue in her present role.

The party room was this week discussing whether they would also bring in a third person to become the Leader of the Senate, a role left vacant by Senator Di Natale but unable to be filled by Mr Bandt as he is in the Lower House.

Senator Di Natale will leave the Senate within months, as soon as his replacement is ­chosen.

NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi said she was, however, considering putting her hand up.

"I'm having conversations with colleagues, party members and family but I am considering nominating for a leadership position," she said.

"Thanks to all those who have contacted my office encouraging me to run for leadership of the Greens.

"I think it would be a missed opportunity if the party didn't use this moment as an opportunity to debate our future."

Senator Faruqi said she was taking inspiration from "exciting and radical" campaigns from other politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi says she is considering putting her hand up for the leadership position. Picture: Jordan Shields

Senator Di Natale - who had major surgery at the end of last year - said he would continue to be active in green politics.

"I've been in this gig 10 years, I've seen half a dozen prime ministers come and go, I've seen political chaos and turmoil all around us," he said.

"We had our challenges but we have been the most stable and enduring political force in our parliament and we are growing.

"We are going from strength to strength and I feel very confident in my future for The Greens."

Senator Di Natale shared a video to his Facebook explaining his shock move to stand down.

He said it was an "incredibly difficult decision".

This morning I took the incredibly difficult decision to step down as Parliamentary Leader of the @Greens. It’s not something easily put into words because representing this incredible movement has been one of the biggest honours of my life. Farewell and thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/WAOHl7neW0 — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) February 3, 2020

"It's not something that's easily put into words, because representing this incredible movement has been one of the biggest honours of my life," he said.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to lead the Australian Greens in the federal parliament for the past four years, fighting every day for the values that millions of Australians care so deeply about," he said, in a statement.

"But leading a political party is a tough, demanding job so after nearly a decade as a Senator - half that time as leader - I have decided to step aside as Parliamentary Leader of the Australian Greens."

Senator Di Natale has been the leader of the party since 2015.

He first entered the Senate in 2010.

The 49-year-old backed the "intelligence, compassion and courage" of his parliamentary colleagues heading into the ballot.

"The success of our party and cause has never and will never depend upon one person," Senator Di Natale said.

"Our party will succeed because we are part of a much broader community movement, a movement that is growing stronger each day."

Senator Di Natale said there were many things he was proud of, singling out the 2010 carbon price negotiation, the royal commissions into the banking and disability sectors and the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

He said the time was right for "rejuvenation and renewal" in the Greens.

"Our movement is bigger than one person. A movement that relies on one person

isn't a movement. We are bigger than one person," he said.

The senator said he wants to spend more time with his family. Picture: Kym Smith

This comes as it is revealed former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce will challenge deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack if the position is spilt.

But Mr McCormack is insisting he still has the support of his National Party colleagues.

Meanwhile, maverick federal MP Bob Katter has passed his party's leadership baton over to son Robbie so he has more time to focus on his enemies.

Robbie Katter is a member of the Queensland Parliament and leader of the state's Katter Australian Party branch.

"I desperately need the time to get these dams built and to get at the throats of enemies - the free marketeers and the lily-pad left, and I simply can't do that while I have to do the leadership role," Mr Katter said on Monday.