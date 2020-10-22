Menu
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Health

ACT’s first COVID case in 104 days

by Jack Paynter
22nd Oct 2020 12:30 PM

A diplomat returning from overseas has become the first person to test positive for coronavirus in the ACT in 104 days.

ACT Health confirmed the new case over Twitter just after 11.30am on Thursday, which takes its total number of infections to 114 since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities said the man was aged in his 70s and was a returned overseas traveller.

"The man is a diplomat who returned from overseas on October 9," ACT Health said in a statement.

"He flew into Sydney and travelled to ACT by private vehicle. He didn't stop en route and has been quarantining since his return."

ACT Health said 473 negative tests had also been returned in the past 24 hours.

ACT's first COVID case in 104 days

