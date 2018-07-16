Surfers weigh in on sand mine proposal

NO SANDMINING: Lennox Head local Amelia Hicks says sand mining doesn't fit with coastal lifestyle.

A GROUP of activists took to the foreshores of Lennox Head to enlist the aid of surfers in their fight against a new sand mine planned for the area.

The No Sand Mines for Lennox group staged a protest next to the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surfing competition and attracted the attention of hundreds of onlookers from the region around Australia and overseas.

Organiser Amelia Hicks said sand mining is "just one of many things that threaten our community,".

"Another sand mine doesn't align with our values or our future,'' Ms Hicks said.

The proposed sand mine is located off Ross Lane along Swampy Creek Road.

The current sand mine in that area has only a short term left. The new sand mine DA, lodged by McGearys Quarries, proposes that it would run for another 30 years,

If approved, the mine will increase traffic by an average of 24 truck movements an hour, or one a minute, said Ms Hicks, who lives on Ross Lane.

"It's a narrow road and is already unsafe."