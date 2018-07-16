Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO SANDMINING: Lennox Head local Amelia Hicks says sand mining doesn't fit with coastal lifestyle.
NO SANDMINING: Lennox Head local Amelia Hicks says sand mining doesn't fit with coastal lifestyle. Jennifer Crawley
News

Surfers weigh in on sand mine proposal

jennifer crawley
by
16th Jul 2018 6:14 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of activists took to the foreshores of Lennox Head to enlist the aid of surfers in their fight against a new sand mine planned for the area.

The No Sand Mines for Lennox group staged a protest next to the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surfing competition and attracted the attention of hundreds of onlookers from the region around Australia and overseas.

Organiser Amelia Hicks said sand mining is "just one of many things that threaten our community,".

"Another sand mine doesn't align with our values or our future,'' Ms Hicks said.

The proposed sand mine is located off Ross Lane along Swampy Creek Road.

The current sand mine in that area has only a short term left. The new sand mine DA, lodged by McGearys Quarries, proposes that it would run for another 30 years,

If approved, the mine will increase traffic by an average of 24 truck movements an hour, or one a minute, said Ms Hicks, who lives on Ross Lane.

"It's a narrow road and is already unsafe."

lennox head sand mine
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    premium_icon 22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    News THE shotgun blast believed to have killed Lismore's Jeffrey Brooks at a crayfish farm was heard by a neighbour 1km away.

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:50 AM
    Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    premium_icon Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    News "Deeply disturbing that someone has died under these circumstances”

    • 16th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
    Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    News Happy campers converged on the Lismore Showground this weekend

    • 16th Jul 2018 6:15 AM
    How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    Weather Climate predictions for the next 10, 20, 50 years have been released

    Local Partners