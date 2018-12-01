Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Activities inside a Glasshouse Country Farm facility at Beerburrum protesting what they claim is animal mistreatment.
Activities inside a Glasshouse Country Farm facility at Beerburrum protesting what they claim is animal mistreatment. Contributed
Environment

Activists storm piggery over claims of animal mistreatment

1st Dec 2018 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 100 people who claim to be animal liberation activists have put a Sunshine Coast piggery in lockdown over claims of animal mistreatment.

It is the second time Glasshouse Country Farms at Beerburrum has been targeted by the activists.

Those taking part in the "peaceful" protest say the action is as a result of footage released by Animal Liberation Queensland several weeks ago.

About 30 people are inside the piggery while another 70 have gathered outside to protest.

"This kind of resistance aims to oppose oppressive systems that have seen other animals be enslaved, exploited and harmed," Leah Doellinger said from inside the facility.

"This issue extends beyond animals who are used for food.

"We need to dismantle the speciesist ideologies that have reduced animals to 'things'. We are challenging human supremacy head on by taking direct action like this."

activism animal cruelty editors picks raid social media
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Second time in a week: Drone flown near rescue helicopter

    premium_icon Second time in a week: Drone flown near rescue helicopter

    Breaking UPDATED: A critical Rescue Queensland helicopter's mission was delayed yesterday in the second incident of its kind this week.

    Rap royalty Royce da 5'9" brings new and old hits

    premium_icon Rap royalty Royce da 5'9" brings new and old hits

    Music The American rapper has a long time association with Eminem

    Mum delivers own baby on side of the road

    premium_icon Mum delivers own baby on side of the road

    News The miracle of life has stopped traffic in Lismore

    This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from

    Local Partners