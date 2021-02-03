Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Education

‘Activists’ intruding on marks of HSC students

by Christopher Harris
3rd Feb 2021 6:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

HSC students were marked down in their English exams and assessments because their work did not conform to teachers' social values around cultural appropriation and gender stereotyping.

Education experts say the exams have been hijacked by "activist" markers unfairly ­applying their own progressive judgments about what is culturally appropriate in students' work.

Feedback from the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) released this week said students could improve by "considering appropriate concepts that have cultural sensitivity and are relevant to current times and avoiding cultural appropriations that rely on familiar or offensive stereotypes".

 

 

That is despite the student and school remaining anonymous to the marker.

In the English Advanced course's creative writing exercise, markers said there were too many typecast characters.

"(Avoid) gender stereotyping, such as grandfathers as returned war veterans who were heroes hiding their trauma, or grandmothers as the family matriarch sharing cultural values and recipes," it said.

But Centre for Independent Studies education researcher Glenn Fahey said students should not be penalised for failing to second guess arbitrary rules "activist" markers had applied about gender stereotypes.

 

Some HSC students did not get a fair go because their answers were not politically correct enough.
Some HSC students did not get a fair go because their answers were not politically correct enough.

 

"Parents and students should be outraged. It appears some HSC markers don't take their commitment to independence seriously. That means students don't get a fair go," he said. "Students effectively need to second guess how they answer a question by predicting what the marker might consider culturally appropriate.

"Frankly, when markers apply their own values to ­assessment, this undermines what matters most in education - that students' work is judged on merit, and merit alone.

"Should students with substandard responses get a higher grade because they have the 'right' social values?

"It's no longer about ­appreciating a range of values, but that all students fall in line with a culturally conformist, progressive interpretation of the world that is intolerant of a certain set of social values."

Australian Tutoring Association president Mohan Dhall said teachers should not assume a student's cultural background or their work was not genuine.

"What we don't know is if one of them has actually had that experience and they're somehow being penalised for a genuine experience," he said.

Australian Catholic University education expert Kevin Donnelly said it was disappointing students had to conform ideologically to get a good mark.

"If students ... write essays which are contrary to what the new orthodoxy is they're penalised," he said. "Things like cultural appropriation and gender stereotyping is the language of cancel culture. As someone who taught English for 18 years it is very disappointing."

A NESA spokeswoman said markers' comments were just a guide for students to improve and said there were no penalties for perceived cultural appropriation.

 

 

Originally published as 'Activists' intruding on marks of HSC students

More Stories

editors picks education hsc schooling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Affordable housing block with 30 units awaiting DA

        Premium Content Affordable housing block with 30 units awaiting DA

        News A 30 unit affordable housing block will allow people to downsize and free up larger homes for families in the region.

        Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        Premium Content Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        News Coming up to the 16th anniversary of the German backpacker’s death, the date for a...

        New railway company to showcase ideas at Lismore, Casino

        Premium Content New railway company to showcase ideas at Lismore, Casino

        News One idea is for recycled plastic raised cycle/walking paths, to be built beside the...

        Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        Premium Content Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        News Pharmacies are being encouraged to assist in the rollout of the COVID-19...