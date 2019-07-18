Activists hit street to campaign against 'deadly' shark nets

SEALIFE STAND: Hannah Tait and Jordan Sosnowski of Action for Dolphins with the confronting anti-shark net billboard in Noosa on Wednesday.

BAN the shark net campaigners hit Noosa on Wednesday to raise awareness of the thousands of by-catch caught in a system they say does not protect people.

The billboard is touring the Sunshine Coast until July 26, showing an image of a turtle caught in a net and reading: "Deadly shark nets have caught 2898 animals along the Sunshine Coast. Say 'No' to the nets".

Action for Dolphins advocate Jordan Sosnowski said the Coast by-catch includes 130 dolphins, 26 critically endangered grey nurse sharks, and 12 humpback whales.

"These animals died slow, agonising deaths - gasping for their very last breath," she said.

"People on the Sunshine Coast care deeply about the ocean, and its inhabitants.

"People are horrified to learn so many innocent animals are dying in such a cruel and horrific way, just under the surface along this beautiful stretch of coast."

Ms Sosnowski said the anti-shark nets campaign, first launched in Noosa, was "going really well so far" and the campaigners were due to speak with Mayor Tony Wellington.

"We're meeting with a few more councillors today and we're meeting with (Noosa MP) Sandy Bolton tomorrow," she said.

"We're chatting to them about trialling some non-lethal alternatives to shark nets and drum lines.

"The (State) Government has announced that they're going to invest $4 million over the next four years in trialling non-lethal alternatives in Queensland. Having said that it's still a shame that they're still investing $13 million in the same old technology."

Ms Sosnowski is keen for Noosa to be one of the first to trial the new technology.

"The science is there that the nets and the drum lines don't work to keep swimmers safe, so we want to get those alternatives happening," she said.

Ms Sosnowski said more and more people were telling them the marine life slaughter was unacceptable.

"That's what we're hearing and that's what it will take Noosa to be one of the first towns (involved)," she said.

Ms Sosnowski said the billboard was a good method "to get the word out there".

"It's really good to get that awareness out there so people understand the damage they're doing to the marine ecosystem," she said.

She said a Senate inquiry found the use of shark nets and drum lines cannot guarantee public safety in the water.