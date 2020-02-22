Menu
Protesters are set to gather in Lismore on Saturday to demand climate action.
Activists gathering to demand climate action

Holly Cormack
22nd Feb 2020 9:00 AM
THOUSANDS of protesters are expected to gather across the country in a National Day of Action on February 22.

Organised by School Strike 4 Climate, a youth organisation inspired by Swedish schoolgirl and activist Greta Thunberg, the protest is expected to attract adults and students alike, who wish to make their voice heard on climate change policy in Australia.

One event is scheduled to take place in Lismore, with protesters gathering outside of Page MP Kevin Hogan’s office at 11am on Saturday.

According to their website, School Strike 4 Climate have three primary demands for politicians:

No new coal, oil and gas projects, including the Adani mine.

100 per cent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030

Fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and communities.

Ahead of the National Day of Action, a number of academics and climate professionals have also announced their intention to participate.

Professor Jeremy Moss, an academic at the University of NSW, released a video addressing the frequently asked question: ‘do my actions make a difference?’

Teaming up with other scientists from the Climate Justice Project, Professor Moss said that protests put pressure on Australian politicians to meet its emissions reduction goals.

“It turns out one of the strongest reasons to take action is so you can do your ‘fair share’,” said Professor Jeremy Moss, an academic at the University of NSW.

“Joining in with others is one of the most important things you can do.”

The Climate Justice Project focuses on the moral issues raised by climate change, and contains the latest information on topics such as carbon majors, ethics and exports, and climate justice beyond the state.

