Activist shuts down meeting over Lismore plateau development

A MEETING to decide the future of a proposed 433-lot subdivison on the North Lismore Plateau was closed to the public last night in scenes of chaos after an opponent of the development repeatedly interrupted proceedings and accused the panel of being a "rubber stamp".

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel held a public meeting last night in Lismore City Council chambers to decide the future of the $45 million development.

It started off civilised, but almost ended in chaos when activist Al Oshlack repeatedly and loudly interrupted as panel chair Garry West was summing up the panel's decision.

Earlier, Mr Oshlack said Lismore City Council had been forced to borrow $22 million plus an additional $10 million to connect water and sewerage links up to the plateau and build a reservoir, and Lismore ratepayers would bear the long-term financial burden.

Several others had also spoken during the public access period of their opposition to the proposal on other grounds, notably Aboriginal heritage concerns.

Mr West said the decision was "not a matter we take lightly".

"Residential subdivisions are very contentious... they all have an impact on people."

But he also noted that the North Lismore Plateau had been identified for residential expansion for "20 odd years" by Lismore City Council.

BIG DECISION: A Joint Regional Planning Panel meeting was held at Lismore City Council chambers on Wednesday night to decide the future of a proposed residential development on the North Lismore Plateau. Hamish Broome

"It was rezoned by council," he said. "It would be wrong for (this panel) to turn that clock back today."

"It's (also) not for this panel to question council's policy as to how they go about funding infrastructure."

That was the cue for Mr Oshlack to start shouting, saying the panel had a duty to act in the public interest.

He accused the panel of being "rubber stamps".

Mr West called for quiet several times - threatening to close the meeting - but Mr Oshlack refused to back down.

"Close down your rubber stamp meeting," Mr Oshlack called out at one point.

Mr West eventually did just that, and the 40-odd members of the public were asked to leave the chambers before the meeting reconvened behind closed doors.

Mr Oshlack has twice led court action to stop development on the plateau from going ahead, and vowed to launch more proceedings in the wake of last night's decision.

DEFIANT: Activist and litigant Al Oshlack has vowed to launch court proceedings for the third time to stop residential development of the North Lismore Plateau. Hamish Broome

Outside, he was unmoved, saying the panel had a "legislative responsibility to take into consideration the public interest."

He said Lismore City Council was "cash strapped".

"The ratepayers are subsidising the developer," he said.

Behind closed doors, the JRRP green lit the 433-lot development.

Afterwards, Mr West said the panel was "sympathetic to the issues" raised but said the plateau had been identified by the council as a strategic growth area for 20 years, and it wasn't the panel's job to "turn that on its head".