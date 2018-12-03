Menu
A drone, believed to be a police drone, can be seen flying over the area.
News

Active shooter shuts down multiple streets

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Dec 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM

POLICE have cordoned off an area of Auchenflower in Brisbane's inner west while they deal with a "police incident" involving two people who were "seen to be armed".

It is understood two people have firearms but no shots have been fired.

Police have made an emergency declaration and closed multiple streets. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are being diverted and ferry services to Auchenflower have been suspended.

The police operation in centred around the Chasely Apartment Hotel on the corner of Chasely Street and Coronation Drive.

Guests and residents in the apartment have drawn their curtains shut and a drone is hovering over the complex.

A drone, believed to be a police drone, can be seen flying over the area.
Earlier reports suggested the gunman had fired shots but at 1pm police said no shots had been fired.

Officers attended the scene at 11am and a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act was made at noon.

"Officers were called to an address on Coronation Drive as part of an ongoing investigation and noticed two armed men," police said this afternoon.

"No shots have been fired. A cordon remains in place and police are asking people to avoid the area."

The PSPA takes in the boundaries of Coronation Drive, Lang Parade, Dunmore Terrace and Chasely Street, back to Coronation Drive and up to Land Street.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Wesley Hospital staff have been told a "Code Brown" is in effect - meaning the hospital is subject to an "external threat".

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said it had not been impacted by the incident and still had access to the Wesley Hospital.

Police have made an emergency declaration in response to an incident in Auchenflower.
Passengers on board a bus were earlier told the bus was diverting off Coronation Drive in Auchenflower because of an "active shooter" up ahead.

Passengers on board a bus were told the bus was diverting off Coronation Drive in Auchenflower because of an "active shooter" up ahead.

Translink has alerted passengers that all its buses will be diverted and CityCats suspended.

"Due to an incident requiring emergency services, buses travelling along Coronation Drive Auchenflower are currently diverted in both directions and several stop are being missed," the announcement said.

"CityCats are suspended between Milton and Regatta ferry terminals. Customers are asked to avoid the area."

Police redirecting traffic on Eagle Terrace in Auchenflower after a man reportedly fired a gun. Picture: Tara Croser.
