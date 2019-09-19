Active police operation in Lismore after car chase

Highway patrol was seen at the Bruxner Highway this morning towards Goonellabah.

TREVOR VEALE

NSW Police have confirmed an active operation is under going in Lismore this morning.

Unconfirmed reports from a driver, who requested not to be identified, described a car chase involving a "dark green, late model Range Rover" being chased by police along the Bruxner Highway earlier today.

The witness said cars had to pull off the road at the speed camera near Wollongbar to avoid being hit by the Range Rover, which was travelling along the opposite side of the road towards Goonellabah earlier today.

Further up the road, the witness reported seeing a car that appeared to have been rammed, as well what he thought was a side mirror on the side of the road that matched the colour of the Range Rover.

The situation has impacted traffic going into Lismore.

Former Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell confirmed she saw police activity near her residence in Goonellabah.

She also confirmed residents in Goonellabah have been told by police to stay indoors.

More info to come.