Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Highway patrol was seen at the Bruxner Highway this morning towards Goonellabah.
Highway patrol was seen at the Bruxner Highway this morning towards Goonellabah. TREVOR VEALE
Breaking

Active police operation in Lismore after car chase

Chyna Hayden
by
19th Sep 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Police have confirmed an active operation is under going in Lismore this morning.

Unconfirmed reports from a driver, who requested not to be identified, described a car chase involving a "dark green, late model Range Rover" being chased by police along the Bruxner Highway earlier today.

The witness said cars had to pull off the road at the speed camera near Wollongbar to avoid being hit by the Range Rover, which was travelling along the opposite side of the road towards Goonellabah earlier today.

Further up the road, the witness reported seeing a car that appeared to have been rammed, as well what he thought was a side mirror on the side of the road that matched the colour of the Range Rover.

The situation has impacted traffic going into Lismore.

Former Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell confirmed she saw police activity near her residence in Goonellabah.

She also confirmed residents in Goonellabah have been told by police to stay indoors.

More info to come.

More Stories

breaking news car chase lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    Breaking MULTIPLE emergency services have been called to Mullumbimby after a "suspicious item" was discovered.

    How uni boss reacted when told: 'Possible shooter on campus'

    premium_icon How uni boss reacted when told: 'Possible shooter on campus'

    Crime "The police took it absolutely seriously, and so did we"

    Bright, young destination officer to promote Richmond Valley

    premium_icon Bright, young destination officer to promote Richmond Valley

    Community Small Towns, Big Adventures slogan to bring visitors to our region

    • 19th Sep 2019 9:26 AM
    LISMORE CUP: Everything you need to know for big race day

    LISMORE CUP: Everything you need to know for big race day

    News How to negotiate "cashless" venue, race tips, fashion advice