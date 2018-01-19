$100 vouchers to help pay for kids' sporting cost

ACTIVE KIDS: Casino West Public School girls defend against the onslaught of St Marys girls on the netball court at the primary school Beef Week Cup. Photo Samantha Elley/ Express Examiner

SPORTING clubs and junior players across the region will benefit from a one-off state government Active Kids voucher to help cover club fees and gear.

Commencing 31 January 2018, the Active Kids program will provide a $100 voucher to parents and guardians of school-enrolled children and can be used for registration and participation costs for sport and fitness activities.

The New South Wales Government will allocate $207 million over four years to establish Active Kids which aims to reduce barriers to participation and help change the physical activity behaviours of children and young people in NSW.

From February 1st, every child aged from 4.5 to 18-years enrolled in school from Kindergarten to Year 12 is eligible, including those home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW.

The voucher is not means-tested.

Eureka Football Club secretary Kate Pearce said it's a great initiative.

"Parents can register from February 1st and there is a link on our Facebook page and the details will soon be up on our club website," she said.

"So the parents need to go and register their children and then they can redeem their voucher to help with club fees."

Pearce said club officials will also be on hand to help with this at the sign-on day on Saturday February 10 at the Eureka FC clubhouse.

"We are looking at forming some all-girls teams across all ages groups and divisions including juniors from U6," she said.

"If parents want more information they can go to our Facebook page or contact us through www.eurekafc.sportingpulse.net."

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said Active Sport will be a huge help to parents.

"For most clubs it would cost parents between $100 and $170 dollars a year for their child to play so this voucher will mean parents will see costs down from zero dollars to $50." he said.

"Given we have thousands and thousand of kids playing soccer here the voucher will help take the load off for parents and families and we applaud the state government."

Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said from 31 January 2018 parents will be able to log into the Service NSW Active Kids account to find registered providers for their preferred activity and those operating in their local area.

Guidelines and application information is available from the NSW Government's Office of Sport website.