Action against plastic to protect the ocean

Byron Bay ocean photographer Craig Parry is cleaning up our beaches as part of the Corona and Parley global initiative.

AS PART of plastic free July, Australian ocean conversation heavyweights have come together with Corona and Parley to put a stop to marine plastic pollution.

Among the ocean conversationalists is Byron Bay's ocean photographer Craig Parry.

Mr Parry said the global initiative aims to project 100 islands from pollution by 2020 in six countries around the world, including Australia.

On the agenda is some of the Northern Rivers most iconic beaches, in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads and Ballina.

"Domestically the biggest thing we want to do, for me anyway, is to start around the Northern Rivers area, so Byron Bay, Brunswick and Ballina,” Mr Parry said.

"Our area is so environmentally aware and concerned about the environment, so why not start locally.”

The project was said to kick off globally a couple of months ago with initiatives already being undertaken abroad.

"I was approached by Corona Australia and Parley TV about 6 months ago and I jumped on the opportunity to be involved,” Mr Parry said.

"For me its a big thing being able to have the opportunity to spread the message of ocean preservation and conservation, dealing with the ocean all the time I do see the effects of what plastic is doing to the ocean.”

"With my influence as a nature photographer, specialising in under water, I guess it was a very easy decision for me to do and I'm pretty proud to be involved.”

Other big names in ocean conservation involved with the project include conversationalist Tim Silverwood and Marine Biologist and Environmentalist Laura Wells.

Marketing Manager for Corona, Andy Vance, said challenges like ocean pollution cannot be solved by just one person or company.

"We need to work with local partners who understand the issue and can help rally Australians to take action,” Mr Vance said.

"Tim, Laura and Craig were a natural choice and we're excited to be working with them to make a tangible difference to the plastic problem impacting our Australian beaches and oceans.”

Northern Rivers residents can get involved with the initiative very soon with discussions already taking place for beach clean ups along out coast.

"So we are going to involve the community to come along to pick up rubbish and to spread the word,” Mr Parry said.

Mr Parry said people can keep updated with the Corona and Parley initiative by checking out his instagram.

"I'm excited to use my skills as a photographer to promote this, it's always good to be able to give back to my passion and I am really excited about the initiative,” he said.