Koala mittens made by Kyogle's Lynda Clark.
Pets & Animals

Across the world, craft group makes mittens for koala paws

Susanna Freymark
by
21st Nov 2019 7:40 PM
ON THE other side of the world a craft group in the Netherlands is making mittens for the burnt paws of koalas caught in bushfires.

A Facebook post of an article by newsite De Stentor shows the group knitting colourful koala mittens.

Sixty-five year old Jeltje van Essen from the De Deventer Quilt Shop made a call-out for help to her fellow quilters.

Jeltje van Essen has a niece who lives in Toowoomba who heard a radio plea from Byron Bay asking for mittens for koalas.

Ordinary gloves made from factory textiles are not suitable for delicate and burnt koala feet, which is why the quilters used pure cotton.

Ms Van Essen said she had up to 200 sets of gloves and shoes already made for the koalas which she will send to her niece in Australia..

Once the post was shared on Facebook, it touched the hearts of those who read about the Dutch quilting group.

YOU SAID

Lynda Clark: I made crotchet ones.

Maria Finlay-Frenken: Love my extended Dutch family, always ready to help. Thank you

Marlene Thomson: Ladies you are all angels the koalas thank you.

Claire Wotton: How wonderful.

Jenny Amor: thank you all.

Liz O'Keefe: how sweet.

Colleen Robinson: Oh bless their hearts.

Robin Peagam: Thank you very much.

Chez Walters: Bless you all for your help.

Brenda Cameron: Thank you so much.

Anita Unterburger: Thank you so much.

Mandy Joyce: Do yous(sic) have a crotchet patter.

Margaret Ross: Thank you so much, a lovely gesture!

Christine Richens: How wonderful, thank you so much.

Lismore Northern Star

