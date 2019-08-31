ACO brings romantic Serenades for Strings

MUSIC: ACO Collective combines the professional musicians of the ACO with Australia's most talented emerging string players, headed by principal violin Helena Rathbone (centre).

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) Collective is renowned for embracing celebrated classics alongside new commissions and their show Serenades for Strings is no exception.

Directed by renowned Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto, ACO Collective combines the professional musicians of the ACO with Australia's most talented emerging string players.

A romantic program of the finest classical music, from Beethoven to Mendelssohn plus an exciting new Australian work: composer Paul Stanhope's Dancing on Clouds from the Hush 18 Collective Wisdom album.

Helena Rathbone, principal violin and founding director of ACO Collective, celebrates her 25th year with the ACO and leads a magical night that will take audiences from Edward Elgar's tranquil Serenade for Strings to Beethoven's Romance for violin and orchestra.

"We open with Dancing on Clouds, a piece by Paul Stanhope for ACO Collective's recently recorded Hush album of music for children's hospitals," Ms Rathbone said.

"Then it's straight into Beethoven's First Romance for violin and orchestra, delightful and optimistic in mood, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful and energetic Sinfonia No.7."

Rathbone is a great admirer of fellow Brit Edward Elgar. His Serenade for Strings is a tranquil piece, a far cry from his later, larger works.

"Our grand finale brings a dramatic shift in mood with Beethoven's great String Quartet in F minor, Op.95, arranged for string orchestra," she explained.

The concert is 90 minutes with no intervals.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, October 25, from 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au.