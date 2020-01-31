Menu
ON THE BALL: The Broadwater / Rileys Hill Hall president Trevor Walsh (middle), committee members and friends were delighted to catch up with keen tennis player and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan who was there to announce $5000 funding to transform the old tennis courts into a flexible multi-sports complex.
Sport

Ace funding for village’s tennis club

Alison Paterson
31st Jan 2020 4:30 PM
THE tennis courts at Broadwater will soon be able to host different sports, thanks to the announcement of a $5000 upgrade.

On Friday Broadwater / Rileys Hill Hall Committee president Trevor Walsh was delighted to catch up with keen tennis player and Page MP Kevin Hogan, who was there to announce funding to transform the old tennis courts into a flexible multi-sports complex providing facilities for tennis, futsal, volleyball, hockey and netball.

Mr Hogan said opening these facilities up to a wider group of users was a brilliant idea.

“It will encourage a more healthy and active community,” he said.

“The Stronger Communities Program is a great opportunity for community groups to bring their ideas forward for improving our area’s local services and facilities.”

Walsh said the upgrade will see the removal of the existing fixed posts and replacement for sleeves for removable posts, in order to support the wider range of recreational activities.

He said these funds were a game changer for the Broadwater community and will breathe fresh life into the aged facility.

“We will be able to host community game days, team training and our local school students will have use of the new facilities,” Walsh said.

“There’s been an influx of younger families in the last two or three year, school numbers have increased and hence the demand for an area to play different sports.”

Walsh said after a committee meeting in early February, it is hoped the refurbishment can start as quickly as possible.

“Work will start within a week or so and it will be all hands on deck,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can nail down a date and have it open to the community as soon as possible.”

