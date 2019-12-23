Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Crime

Handyman accused of killing elderly widow faces court

by Caroline Schelle
23rd Dec 2019 3:36 PM

A handyman accused of killing an elderly widow in Melbourne has appeared in court.

Stuart Paul Anderson, 39, appeared in a Melbourne court charged with one count of murder.

He is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan between March 23 and 25, court documents reveal.

The Wallan man was charged on Friday with murder and spent the weekend in custody.

He was wearing a grey jumper and glasses when he appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer told the court he required medication for depression and anxiety, but had only received one of his medications.

There was no application for bail and Anderson will next face court for a committal mention in April 2020.

crime murder stuart paul anderson vicki ramadan violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        News “WE would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.”

        Man dies after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man dies after car crashes into tree

        News Student dies following single car crash.

        Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        Crime A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl