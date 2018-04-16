Accused toilet snapper back in Lismore court

BACK IN COURT: Llan Anthony, 44, appeared at Lismore Local Court on this morning and indicated he would plead not guilty to a number of offences including taking illicit photographs and videos of more than 60 people in public toilets without their knowledge.

A SOBERLEY dressed Llan Anthony was issued with a bail variation after appearing at Lismore Local Court this morning.

The Numulgi resident who was clean shaven and wearing a dark jacket and trousers, has been charged with with two counts of filming a person in a private act without consent to obtain sexual arousal, and one count of committing an indecent act.

He also faces alternate charges of two counts of offensive behaviour, and filming 61 people without their consent.

Mr Anthony, 44, pleaded not guilty through his solicitor, Edwina Lloyd

Magistrate David Heilpern then adjourned the matter until June 18.

Ms Lloyd also asked he be excused from appearing at the hearing.

Mr Heilpern agreed as long as he had formal legal representation.

The magistrate then made a variation to Mr Anthony's bail conditions, which restricted his calls to using a landline.

"I add the clause allowing you to use a mobile phone only to call, text or email your legal representative, doctor, psychologist and therapist," he said.

Police said Mr Anthony came to their attention after we was observed looking at a plain clothes police officer over a cubicle wall of the South Lismore public toilets on Union St on March 8.

He was arrested on March 23 at his property which he shares with his partner, was refused bail and spent the following weekend in the Grafton Correctional Facility.

Mr Anthony was originally was granted bail under the condition he not visit or loiter near public toilets, not use any electronic devices except landline phones, not visit the Lismore Bunnings store and not leave his Numulgi home unless accompanied by his de facto partner.