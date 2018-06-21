Accused threatened to stab man to get drugs

A man was arrested after demanding drugs at knifepoint.

A BALLINA man has been charged after alegedly threatening to stab another man for drugs.

Police allege at 10am yesterday a 39-year-old Ballina man approached a man he knew at a fish cleaning table off Boatharbour road.

The 39-year-old told the victim to get him drugs or he would stab him. The man then produced a knife and waved it at the victim.

Police attended the scene and located the knife nearby.

At 7:50pm police arrested the 39-year-old at Ballina Police station.

When he was searched he was found to be in possession of three grams of cannabis. He was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing a prohibited drug. He was bail refused and will appear in Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime