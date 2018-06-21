Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at knifepoint.
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at knifepoint. Trevor Veale
Crime

Accused threatened to stab man to get drugs

21st Jun 2018 2:00 PM

A BALLINA man has been charged after alegedly threatening to stab another man for drugs.

Police allege at 10am yesterday a 39-year-old Ballina man approached a man he knew at a fish cleaning table off Boatharbour road.

The 39-year-old told the victim to get him drugs or he would stab him. The man then produced a knife and waved it at the victim.

Police attended the scene and located the knife nearby.

At 7:50pm police arrested the 39-year-old at Ballina Police station.

When he was searched he was found to be in possession of three grams of cannabis. He was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing a prohibited drug. He was bail refused and will appear in Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime

ballina cannabis drugs knife threat northern rivers crime stab threat
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Car crashes into residential yard

    Car crashes into residential yard

    Breaking AN ELDERLY driver is being treated after his car ran off the road, ending up in a resident's yard

    • 21st Jun 2018 4:23 PM
    Woman flung from tractor, knocked unconscious

    Woman flung from tractor, knocked unconscious

    Breaking Woman in her 70s will be taken to hospital by the rescue chopper

    Medical details still outstanding in DJ murder case

    premium_icon Medical details still outstanding in DJ murder case

    Crime Murder accused's defence is waiting on a pathology report

    • 21st Jun 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners