Accused fake ambo driver wants to be a cop

A TEENAGE boy accused of posing as an emergency worker and speeding in a fake ambulance across Melbourne, hopes to become a police officer.

The 17-year-old faces 120 charges including 10 counts each of dangerous conduct and dangerous driving. Today it was suggested he might plead not guilty.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, faced a children's court in Melbourne seeking access to a diversion program, which would mean he would avoid a criminal conviction.

The magistrate shot down the application, citing the gravity of the allegations.

"This criminal offending spans well over a year and involved a litany of serious offending with serious general effects on society, such as a fear of being hit by a car travelling through a red light," the magistrate said.

"I acknowledge that while the defendant was 15 when he commenced this criminal enterprise and was 16 at the time of arrest, his offending in my opinion had an unusual maturity about it."

The youth's lawyer told the court the boy wanted to be police officer.

The magistrate said if he pleaded guilty and was given a supervision order, convictions wouldn't necessarily preclude him from joining the force.

"It may make it a bit prickly for him if he applies but it won't preclude him," the magistrate said.

However the youth indicated through his lawyer he didn't wish to plead guilty.

Instead the matter was adjourned and the boy will next appear at a special mention in May next year.

The boy allegedly committed the crime spree between February and October of 2017 and the charges include posing as an emergency vehicle driver as he sped through the busy Burnley Tunnel at Richmond.

He is also accused of committing insurance fraud by making false claims and using the money to pay rent on an office suite that he leased.