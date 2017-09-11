Accused stalker tried to break into women's house

A man, 35, has faced Lismore Local Court over stalking and intimidation charges

POLICE have charged a man with stalking and intimidating residents living near Lismore Shopping Square.

Two women, aged 23 and 30, reported the man, 35, to police after he attempted to enter their Laurel Ave home several times last Monday night.

Days later, police allege the same man entered a Dalziel St house uninvited about 12.30pm on Saturday before leaving a short time later.

Later that evening, he returned to the house and knocked on doors and windows in an attempt to gain entry.

Police were called and arrested the man, who has been charged with two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and five counts of enter enclosed land without lawful excuse.

He was refused bail and appeared in Lismore Bail Court on Sunday.

The man fronted court in Lismore Local Court today.