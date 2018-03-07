Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. facebook
Crime

Man accused of shooting death has faced court

Liana Turner
by
7th Mar 2018 2:01 PM

THE man charged with the shooting death of an alleged bikie associate in Tweed Heads is expected to lodge a plea next month.

Kingscliff man Phillip Raymond Becker, 35, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall, who was left outside the Tweed Hospital after being allegedly shot in the stomach on June 24 last year.

Mr Becker's matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday and his case was adjourned to April 17, when he is expected to make a plea.

His solicitor, Cameron Bell, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

ace hall lismore court northern rivers crime phillip raymond becker
Lismore Northern Star
Babysitter faces new charge in road death case

Babysitter faces new charge in road death case

Crime A CASINO woman charged with causing a crash which killed a four-year-old girl will face court today.

Controversial wildlife documentary screening locally

Controversial wildlife documentary screening locally

Whats On Kangaroo: A Love- Hate Story has kangaroo meat producers hopping mad

  • 7th Mar 2018 2:45 PM
Eat the town, the farm and then the street

Eat the town, the farm and then the street

Whats On Eat the Street will go ahead this weekend rain, hail or shine

32 MISSIONS: Car crashes, searches and life saving flights

32 MISSIONS: Car crashes, searches and life saving flights

News Have you ever wondered what type of rescues helicopter crews do?

Local Partners