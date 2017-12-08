Accused child sex offender moves to Lismore

A TEACHER'S aide at the centre of an alleged child sex offence scandal has been granted permission to relocate to Lismore, outraging parents.

The 25-year-old, who is charged with showing three Grade 4 boys at a Townsville school a naked photo of himself on October 19, fronted Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday, where he applied to have his bail conditions changed.

The foreign national, who is in the country on a working visa that will expire before the end of the year, was not allowed to leave Queensland and had to report to Townsville police each week.

However, despite police prosecutor Bimal Raut opposing, Magistrate Steven Mosch granted the accused's request to amend bail conditions, allowing him to move interstate.

News Corp understands the accused has moved to Lismore in recent days and is required to cross the border back into Queensland and report to the Southport Police Station each week.

The father of one of the alleged victims said he was "devastated" by the magistrate's decision to grant such a request.

"My son is in counselling while this bloke's driving down the freeway heading on a holiday," the father said. "I'm gutted ... the police didn't want him leaving Townsville, we wanted him to stay here, but he gets to go where he wants."

The accused will have to return to Townsville when he next fronts court on January 24, 2018.