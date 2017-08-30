Accused pig torturers to face hearing today

TWO men accused of killing 10 chickens and torturing a pig will face a Local Court hearing in Lismore today.

Reece Parke, 23, and Bradley Presbury, 21, are charged with two counts each of torture, beating, and causing the death of an animal.

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station. Marnie Johnston

Parke has been refused bail since his arrest in December last year and is being held on remand.

Presbury was granted Supreme Court bail in Sydney earlier this month after appealing to the higher court.

Brad Presbury. Image: Facebook.

Police allege the men killed 10 heritage chickens and tortured a pet pig at the Nimbin permaculture college and farm, Djanbung Gardens, on the night of December 13 last year.

On the morning of Thursday December 14 staff at the farm found the carcasses of the slaughtered chickens and the wounded pig, Polly, which had sustained external and internal injuries.

After an investigation the two men were arrested a week later at their Teven residence.

More updates on the hearing as they come to hand.