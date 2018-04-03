Accused online child groomer 'anxious' about court

File photo of the arrest of Alstonville man Brendan James Hill, 32, who is accused of online child exploitation.

PROSECUTORS say they are amassing hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against an Alstonville man charged over online grooming and a Magistrate has urged them to get on with it.

Brendan James Hill, 32, was arrested in January as part of an ongoing police operation, Strike Force Trawler, targeting sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

Police allege that Mr Hill engaged with officers in November last year and believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly made repeated sexually explicit comments and sent child abuse material to the "girl".

Hill is charged with one count of using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years old for sex and is currently residing at his mother's Alstonville home after being granted bail following his arrest.

After he failed to front Lismore Local Court this morning, his solicitor Rachel Thomas was forced to explain his absence.

She said Hill was "extremely anxious about attending court today... and I'm asking Your Honour to excuse his attendance."

"He has provided me with a medical referral," she added.

Magistrate Heilpern summarily excused Hill and then turned his attention to the outstanding brief of evidence.

He noted the brief was supposed to be served weeks ago, but Ms Thomas said she had received only partial elements of the brief via email.

DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon said a forensic examination of the Hill's mobile phone and laptop was still outstanding.

"Your Honour we're asking for an extension of six weeks," she said.

Magistrate Heilpern was unimpressed but agreed to extend the deadline - once more.

"This will be the last set of brief orders I make," Magistrate Heilpern said, adding that repeated failures to comply with deadlines brought "the court into disrepute".

"It's incumbent on the prosecution to comply with court orders," he said.

He ordered to balance of brief be served on the defence by May 15 with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on May 22.

Hill remains on bail and was excused from attending court on the next occasion.