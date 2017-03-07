Accused North Coast fugitive to face court today

AN ACCUSED fugitive who allegedly wielded a gun at police is expected to appear in Lismore Local Court today via video link.

Police alleged David Michael Bell, 37, left an RBT site on the Pacific Highway, Macksville and later pointed a firearm at pursuing officers.

Despite extensive searches, police said the man escaped by running into bushland about 35km south of Coffs Harbour.

Bell was arrested and charged with three offences on December 31 including attempt to discharge a firearm with the intent to resist arrest in Coffs Harbour.

He was also charged with using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and destroy or damage property.