Accused Nimbin marijuana trimmers to face trial in July

THREE Northern Rivers men allegedly involved in a large-scale hydroponic marijuana operation run out of a Mount Burrell farmhouse have pleaded not guilty to commercial drug supply.

Richard J Lumsden, 52, of Grafton, Shane Campbell, 46, of Nimbin, and Jason Dion Wales, 29, of Tugun, wore black suits and white shirts to their arraignment in Lismore District Court yesterday.

They and four others were arrested on June 23 last year following a police raid on the Mount Burrell property, 10km from Nimbin.

Footage of the police search of the farmhouse and on site interviews with the accused was played at the three men's committal hearing last month.

Two other Nimbin men arrested in the same raid, Clinton Scott Ellis, 62, and Zachariah Treloar Kay, 43, were given jail sentences in December after pleading guilty to the same charge of commercial drug supply.

Last month, the organisers of the operation, Edward Garry Gumbleton, 45, and Steven Allan Chaloner, 53, were sentenced to at least three years and nine months in jail for their role, after pleading guilty to enhanced indoor marijuana cultivation and commercial drug supply.

Judge Laura Wells set the trial date for July 31.

The accused men will remain on conditional bail.