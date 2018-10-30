Menu
Murdered man Syeid Alam.
Murdered man Syeid Alam. Contributed
Crime

Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN accused of decapitating his former housemate has experienced another delay in court matters.

Mohammed Khan, who is charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse, was set to have a two-day committal hearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Khan is accused of murdering Syeid Alam in April 2016.

Yesterday, the court heard two prosecution witnesses required for cross examination in the committal hearing had moved overseas.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the issue was discovered last Monday and there was no timeline as to when those witnesses would be available.

However it was expected to be by the end of the year.

The committal hearing has now been set for December 14 and 17.

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016. It was 10 days after he was last seen alive.

He was decapitated.

Khan also worked with Mr Alam at a local meatworks.

The case has been delayed in the past due to the matter having previously been listed for a committal hearing with cross-examination when Khan had private lawyers but funding ran out.

He has since been granted Legal Aid.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

