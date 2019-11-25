Menu
Further charges have been laid against a man accused of murder after a fatal car crash last year, including supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine
News

Accused murderer now facing 62 drug supply charges

Jarrard Potter
25th Nov 2019 5:39 PM
A GRAFTON man accused of a double murder following a fatal crash south of Grafton last year will has had more charges laid, and is now facing 62 counts of drug supply including supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, among others.

Police allege that about 7.45pm on Sunday December 9 2018, a 42-year-old man from Grafton and a 29-year-old man from Tucabia died when their silver Mitsubishi Lancer was allegedly forced off the road by a Commodore.

After the driver of the Commodore left the scene without contacting emergency services or rendering assistance, detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate.

On Wednesday July 3 2019, detectives arrested a 34-year-old man in Victoria Street, Grafton and charged him with two counts of murder, one count of recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm, and one count of possess loaded firearm in a public place.

Following further investigations, at 11am today, the same Grafton man was arrested at Kempsey Police Station.

He was charged with 62 counts of drug supply including supplying a commercial quantity of

methylamphetamine; one count of possess a shortened .410 shotgun; one count of possess ammunition without authority; one count of aggravated break enter and steal upon a construction company depot in June 2019; and one count of discharge firearm with intent to endanger life (relating to a shooting incident in South Grafton in June 2019).

He was refused bail to appear in Kempsey Local Court today.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

accused murder clarence crime drug supply editors picks fatal crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

