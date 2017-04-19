Accused murder case adjourned

THE case involving a North Lismore man accused of the stabbing murder of his 29-year-old son in their home appeared in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday morning.

Christopher John Gibson, 61, is accused of the murder and the matter went before Magistrate David Heilpern.

Gibson first appeared before the court on November 20 last year following the alleged murder of son Shawn Gibson on the night of November 18.

Police allege that Gibson stabbed his son in the neck at their Barrow Lane home.

The matter has been adjourned until May 16 with bail not applied for and refused.