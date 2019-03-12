Menu
Crime

Cops swoop on man for wearing bikie shirt

by Amanda Robbemond
12th Mar 2019 5:17 PM
AN ACCUSED bikie has been charged after allegedly wearing a shirt with the Mongols logo on it in public.

It is prohibited to wear a bikie related item in public.

Earlier today, the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a Merrimac property where they arrested a 28-year-old man.

More Mongols shirts. Picture: supplied
Police will allege the man is a member of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Club and was identified wearing a Mongols shirt.

Police also allegedly found steroids and the prohibited clothing at his address.

"The Queensland Police Service adopts a very strong approach to policing the visible wearing of outlaw motorcycle gang 'colours' in all public places," Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson said.

Police arrested a Merrimac man who allegedly wore this bikies shirt in public. Picture: supplied
"We will continue to be unrelenting in our efforts to use serious and organised crime legislation to disrupt and prosecute members of organised crime syndicates who pose a risk to our community."

The alleged bikie was bailed to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on March 25.

Meanwhile, police have closed a separate two-day operation targeting drug and firearms offences across the Gold Coast and Logan.

Police have raided six homes across the Gold Coast and Logan in a separate two-day operation, finding drugs. Picture: supplied
Six homes were raided as part of Operation Quebec Elm, including Ormeau.

Police allegedly seized a handgun, a shortened rifle, methylamphetamine, $12,000 cash, a car alleged to be stolen, as well as other stolen property.

Seven people were charged on 48 offences.

bikies crime editors picks omcg

