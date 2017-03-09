Accused men were allegedly paid to 'clean' cannabis heads

FOOTAGE of a police drug raid on a rural Northern Rivers property has been played at the committal hearing of three men allegedly involved in a large-scale cannabis growing operation.

Richard Lumsden, 52, of Grafton, Dion Jason Wales, 28, of Tugun, and Shane Campbell Douglas, 56, of Nimbin, are charged with commercial drug supply.

Police seized almost 70kg of cannabis, and hydroponic growing apparatus during the raid on a Mount Burrell farm house on June 23 last year.

Lumsden, Wales, and Douglas and two other men were allegedly paid to trim cannabis heads of excess leaf and package them in vacuum sealed plastic bags.

The police footage showed a room where the men allegedly sat at a table and systematically "cleaned" the cannabis heads with scissors.

Small buckets lined with plastic could be seen on the floor filled with off cuts.

Scattered around the secluded farm house were 80-litre barrels of cut cannabis leaf, and large plastic bags of vacuum-packed cannabis heads.

Seven men were arrested during the raid. The court heard police conducted no surveillance of the property prior to the search.

Last week the directors of the organisation, Steven Allan Chaloner and Edward Garry Gumbleton, were sentenced a minimum of three years nine months in jail.

Two other Nimbin men also arrested on the day, Clinton Scott Ellis and Zachariah Treloar Kay have received jail sentences of at least two and a half years, and one year and 10 months respectively after pleading guilty to commercial drug supply.

The hearing continues.