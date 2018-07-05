Accused Lismore ecstacy dealer allegedly lied under oath

A LISMORE woman accused of perjury has been given permission to move to Queensland.

Prosecutors allege Tiffany Ann Martin, 27, lied under oath during a Local Court hearing on August 25 last year over an alleged assault by Shaun Hucker.

An indictment lodged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions states that Ms Martin committed perjury on the stand, "namely that she could not remember Shaun Hucker assaulting her."

She faces two indictable perjury related charges which, if proven, could attract a jail sentence.

Ms Martin is also charged with the supply of an indictable quantity of MDMA, or ecstasy, between September 27 and 28 last year at Lismore Heights.

Ms Martin appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where DPP solicitor Alanna Coxon withdrew a charge of perverting the course of justice.

"The Director is instead preferring sequence 3 and 4," Ms Coxon said, referring to two fresh perjury charges: one count of perjury to procure acquittal in serious offence, and one count of making a false statement under oath amounting to perjury.

Ms Coxon also said the DPP had rejected a plea offer from the defence on June 12.

Ms Martin was initially charged on February 14.

The court heard that the accused, formerly of Lismore Heights and then South Lismore, is moving to Sunshine Acres, a suburb of Hervey Bay.

She was ordered her to report to Scarness Police Station on Mondays only.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair adjourned the matter to August 7 to return to Lismore Local Court.

Ms Martin is required to enter a plea on the next occasion.