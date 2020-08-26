Accused killer taken to scene of mother-in-law’s murder

An accused murderer has returned to the home she shared with the mother-in-law prosecutors says she bashed to death.

Accused murderer Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson has returned to the Adelaide home where she allegedly bludgeoned her mother-in-law to death, then told police they had been the victims of a violent home invasion.

On the second day of her Supreme Court trial, Caroline Nilsson and jurors visited the house at Valley View, north of the CBD, where her mother-in-law, Myrna Nilsson, was found dead in the laundry in September 2016.

A heavy solid-metal doorstop in the shape of an orange tree - which was bloodstained and "consistent … with the kind of weapon that could have caused Myrna Nilsson's head injuries" - was also found in the laundry, jurors heard on Tuesday.

Myrna Nilsson smart watch recorded data that indicated a struggle before her death, prosecutors said.

Wearing all black and accompanied by her lawyers, Caroline Nilsson, now 29, returned to the area neighbours found her with her wrists and face taped about 10pm on the night of the alleged murder.

At the opening of the trial, jurors heard Caroline Nilsson told police two or three men with "loud and angry voices" arrived at the home with Myrna Nilsson when she returned from work.

She allegedly told police that, during the home invasion, the men had assaulted her and tied her up with speaker wire and tape before they ransacked the house.

"It's the prosecution case that the story about other men being there is a fabrication which has been conceived and repeated by Caroline Nilsson to cover the fact that she killed her mother-in-law in the laundry of the house that they shared," prosecutor Emily Telfer SC told the jury.

Ms Telfer said data collected from an Apple watch worn by Myrna Nilsson, 57, will show a "flurry of activity" recorded about 6.30pm that night.

"After that flurry, all movement stops," she said.

"On the prosecution case, this is a record of Myrna Nilsson fighting for her life in an attack."

The court heard that the attack must have happened shortly after Myrna Nilsson arrived home because the bluetooth in her car disconnected 47 seconds earlier.

Ms Telfer said less than an hour later, at 7.08pm, data collected from Caroline Nilsson's phone showed she opened the eBay app after her husband texted her about buying tools.

Mr Nilsson had been at his job as a security guard on the night of his mother's death.

Caroline Nilsson has pleaded not guilty to her mother-in-law's murder.

The trial continues.

