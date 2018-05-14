Menu
The kidnapping victim cannot be identified.
Crime

Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

by Chris Clarke
14th May 2018 12:59 PM
A MAN arrested over the kidnapping for ransom of a Gold Coast schoolboy has told a NSW court: "I had no intention of doing what I did".

Zhen Jie Zhang, 53, appeared in Grafton Magistrates Court this morning.

He is being extradited to Southport in custody of two Queensland detectives.

During the 10-minute hearing, Zhang tried to explain himself to the magistrate via a Cantonese translator.

"May I explain my case to you right now?" he asked.

"No," the magistrate promptly responded.

"I had no intention of doing what I did," Zhang said.

He is expected to be charged with a Queensland kidnapping offence later today.

Another key suspect in the kidnapping remains on the run, as detectives probe possible links to a global extortion racket.

Cops are desperately tracking the mystery man amid fears the racket runs much deeper than initially thought.

The boy's father - who reportedly owes $4 million in gambling debts - is believed to be in China, leaving his estranged family on the Gold Coast to pick up the pieces.

He has denied he owes money.

