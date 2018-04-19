Menu
Samuella Lorraine Togo has been granted bail after facing allegations including drug trafficking.
News

Accused ice queen to go home

John Weekes
by
19th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

A MOTHER accused of drug trafficking and committing 84 offences while on bail will be let out of jail.

Police alleged Fraser Coast woman Samuella Lorraine Togo was making up to $10,000 a week from selling drugs including ice.

But Brisbane Supreme Court heard Togo had obligations to her eight children and was battling drug problems of her own.

She is also a step-grandmother and last year was granted bail on condition she report to police three times a week.

But bail was revoked on October 5.

At Thursday's bail application, Togo's counsel asked if she could have seven days to hand her passport in because she needed time to attend a funeral.

The court heard she had experienced drug use problems since late 2016.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said rehabilitation would lower Togo's risks to an acceptable level.

Ms Adams said community-based rehab services were available through a hospital.

But the prosecutor said it was not clear any of these facilities could accept Togo.

So the Crown opposed bail, adding that Togo, 36, previously failed to abide by bail conditions.

Justice Sue Brown said the court needed more than a "wing and a prayer” to be assured Togo would get help with rehab.

Apart from drug trafficking, Togo faced allegations included supplying marijuana and ecstasy, and being in possession of a few dozen .22 calibre bullets.

The judge said Togo was worried her mortgage could not be paid "and her children will suffer as a result” and added "That is one of the outcomes of offending behaviour”.

However, Togo had apparently not used drugs since being in custody and had "taken steps to become drug-free”.

Justice Brown also said Togo had a good employment history.

The court heard Togo previously worked as a disabled care worker and at a retirement home.

Bail was granted.

Justice Brown said a trial for Togo might start in October. -NewsRegional

drug trafficking allegation ecstasy ice justice sue brown marijuana methylamphetamine rehab samuella lorraine togo step-grandmother victoria adams
The Sunshine Coast Daily

