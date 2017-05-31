Accused ice dealer granted bail for cancer treatment

AN ELDERLY Kyogle area man accused of involvement in a drug ring which imported bulk quantities of the drug ice from Queensland has been released on bail over "dire" health concerns.

Thomas John Kedwell, 64, was unable to speak during his appearance in Lismore Local Court via video link from Long Bay jail in Sydney.

The court heard the defendant was forced to undergo a complete laryngectomy at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital after being diagnosed with throat cancer while in custody.

His need to have further cancer treatment was argued by his lawyer Jim Fuggle as a crucial factor that justified bail, despite the fact Kedwell had already breached bail earlier this year.

Mr Fuggle argued that his client's health would be better served if he was treated at Lismore Base Hospital with the support of his family, as opposed to obtaining treatment while in custody.

The prosecution opposed bail on the grounds of the quantity of drugs was "substantial", and the Crown case was "very strong".

Kedwell was arrested last September on several drugs charges including commercial drug supply, ongoing drug supply, drug possession, cannabis cultivation, and the supply of an indictable quantity of a drug other than cannabis.

It's alleged that he and two other co-accused, Nicola New and Richard Matthews, procured large quantities of ice for sale from Queensland and arranged for the transportation of the drugs across the border on at least three separate occasions from May 12 through to September 3 last year.

Kedwell is charged with the supply of 402g of methylamphetamine.

Magistrate David Heilpern agreed that the Crown case was solid given the large amount of telephone intercept material collected by police during their investigation.

A lengthy jail period was "likely" if Kedwell was found guilty.

However Magistrate Heilpern said it was "bleedingly obvious" to those in the courtroom that Kedwell's health was "dire", which in his view met the stringent requirements for granting bail.

It also reduced the likelihood of Kedwell reoffending, which Magistrate Heilpern described as "very slim indeed".

Magistrate Heilpern said in his view Kedwell's prior criminal history was "limited" and he had "strong family support" locally, from two daughters and a brother in Lismore.

While on bail Kedwell is to not approach any witnesses in the case against him including his two co-accused, but was relieved from reporting to police regularly due to his poor health.

The matter returns to Lismore District Court on June 14.