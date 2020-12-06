Menu
The North Coast man pleaded guilty to four charges he committed while on parole this week. File Photo.
News

Accused hurls obscenities in videolink court appearance

Jessica Lamb
6th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A NORTH Coast man could be heard screaming obscenities in the Tweed Heads Police Station cells after he was denied bail this week.

Izak Joshua Luhrs, 20, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink on December 2 in a torn-white singlet to plead guilty to four charges he committed while on parole that also breached a community corrections order from April.

The Tweed Heads man was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of breaking into a car after he was videoed by a member of the public riffling through two cars with another co-accused and taking things on the afternoon of December 1 in Tweed Heads.

Court documents revealed Luhrs appeared drunk when police confronted him and was arrested after a short foot chase when the witness came forward with the video evidence.

All items were returned to the cars owners.

Luhrs could be heard screaming 'f---' over the videolink in the courtroom after Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy denied bail.

The case will return to court on January 13

