Accused hit-and-run killer to face trial

BRITISH man Graham Belcher who is accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run has been committed for trial.

The 52-year-old's case returned to Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday where he faces seven charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle crash at a Tweed intersection in September last year.

Scott Rose and family, of the Gold Coast. PICTURE: Facebook.

Scott Rose, 39, a father of two who worked for Village Roadshow theme parks, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to The Tweed Hospital with chest injuries.

<< What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner >>

Belcher was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a one-way flight to the United Kingdom hours after Mr Rose's death and was extradited from Queensland.

Yesterday, the court heard Belcher will plead guilty to a charge of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

Defence lawyer Kate Brady said the charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, and cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, would go to trial.

<< Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena >>

Director of Public Prosecutions Danielle Collin said the remaining four charges have been placed on a section 166 certification as back-up offences.

Belcher will appear via videolink from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre in Lismore District Court on July 22 where he will be arraigned.