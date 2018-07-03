Menu
Crime

Accused credit card fraudster caught hiding in cupboard

3rd Jul 2018 2:45 PM
POLICE have charged a man with a host of fraud offences which they allege took place across the Northern Rivers.

Police yesterday charged the 29-year-old who was hiding in the cupboard of a Bonalbo home.

They will allege he dishonestly obtained a credit card that did not belong to him and used it between April 5 and 7 to purchase fast food, groceries, accommodation, shoes and pushbikes to the tune of $3614.24.

These purchases took place in Lismore, Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads and Burleigh Heads.

Police charged the man with nine counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and one count of goods in custody

They also executed warrants for break and enter and steal, four counts of custody of a knife, four counts of drive whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle with an illicit drug in his system, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of failing to appear, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and larceny.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

