Accused drug supplier 'wasn't planning to sell' 155 tablets

A MAN allegedly found with a safe, drugs and cash in his car has been granted bail.

James Kerr, 25, was arrested after police stopped a car driving erratically on the Pacific Highway at New Italy about 6.25pm on Saturday.

Police will allege when they searched his car they found 115 grams of cannabis and a safe in the rear of the car containing 155 white tablets and 322 grams of cannabis, cannabis seeds, plastic bags, scales, a mobile phone and $745 in cash.

The Maddingley, Victoria man was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug greater than an indictable quantity, supplying a prohibited drug greater than a small quantity, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

His solicitor, Philip Crick, told the court Kerr's family and friends had travelled from Victoria and Mr Kerr's brother had offered up to $11,000 surety.

Mr Crick said the accused could also provide his own surety if released from custody.

He said Mr Kerr had told him he had no plans to sell the contents of the safe.

"The admission that he made in the (police) fact sheet Mr Kerr said that's not exactly what he said to police," Mr Kerr said.

"He didn't say he was going to supply it for money."

Mr Crick said the risk of flight, due to his client living interstate, was mitigated by the funds being offered up.

Magistrate David Heilpern noted Mr Kerr has "a great deal of support from family and friends" and granted him conditional bail.

The court heard an analysis of a smaller amount of pills, and the exact amount of cannabis seized, was still pending.

Mr Kerr was ordered to pay a $15,000 surety on his release, while his brother was to offer up $10,000.

Mr Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence to be served by July 2 and Mr Kerr will return to court the following day.