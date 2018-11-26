Accused denies dousing his ex in petrol

A man has faced court charged with dousing a woman with petrol and threatening to set her alight.

A MAN charged with throwing petrol over his ex-partner and threatening to set her alight has firmly denied the allegations.

The 24-year-old Casino man appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday morning.

He was charged with using an explosive substance with intent to main or cause grievous bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of common assault and resisting police after an incident at a party early Sunday morning.

Police have alleged the man and his partner were at a home in Melaleuca Place in Casino when they began arguing about 2am.

The man allegedly doused the woman, 23, with a bottle of petrol before threatening to set her alight.

He then allegedly produced a knife and chased the woman from the home before punching her and pulling her hair.

Police attended a Boronia Crescent home about two hours later to arrest the man.

Defence solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke applied for bail on the man's behalf, saying he denied the allegations and could face a lengthy time on remand while waiting to defend the charges.

"His instructions are that the allegations are strongly denied and that they would be matters that would be ultimately defended,” Ms Anderson-Clarke said.

"He denies the substance of these matters.”

She said it would likely be more than a year before her client would secure a trial date.

She said her client had "significant fears” for his own safety if returned to custody.

"There has been, conveyed to him, significant threats to his own safety should he return to custody,” she said.

While the man was on bail for separate intimidation, malicious damage and common assault charges - which relate to the same alleged victim - Ms Anderson-Clarke said he had been engaging in a host of programs "to better himself”.

She said the accused's relationship with the alleged victim had "come to an end” and that he would be willing to live with his mother in Armidale if released from custody.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said her client would agree to a host of bail conditions, including that he wouldn't enter Casino, use drugs or alcohol and would submit to a curfew.

She said her client's aunt, who was present in court, would be able to drive the accused to Armidale immediately if he was released.

"It's been confirmed with the family in Armidale that they are happy to have him there,” she said.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed the bail application.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said the man's existing bail conditions included an order that he doesn't approach or try to contact the alleged victim "by any means”.

Mr Linden remanded the man in custody, saying while the man might agree to new bail conditions, he had "no confidence he'd comply with them”.