Accused crash killer’s parents speak as mum forgives driver

The parents of an alleged drunk driver, accused of mowing down seven kids with his car on Saturday night, killing four, have delivered a tearful apology to the grieving families.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, has been in jail since the horrific incident in Sydney's northwest suburb of Oatlands.

Through tears, Mr Davidson's father Allan told 9 News the family had "effectively" lost their son.

"We are no stranger to grief. We lost our daughter 10 years ago. And now effectively we've lost our son," he said.

Samuel Davidson's parents speak. Picture: 9 News

Allan and his wife Kay had been living on NSW's Central Coast after he retired from his job as a detective with the NSW Police.

"Those families have lost their children. No words can help them. I'm so sorry to them," he said.

Mr Davidson is facing years in jail for his alleged crimes. His father said his son was well aware of what had happened.

"He's so sorry. He cannot believe what happened," Allan said.

"He has a good heart and I'm sure he's just as devastated as we are and understands the consequences for his actions. We won't be seeing him for many years I'm sure."

Samuel Davidson's parents have apologised for him. Picture: 9 News

Earlier today, the mother of three of the kids killed in the horrific crash in Sydney's north west says she forgives Mr Davidson.

Leila Geagea Abdallah, who lost Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, on Saturday returned this morning to the scene of the crash at Oatlands' Bettington Road - where flowers and teddy bears have been left to remember the victims.

It was there she faced reporters and told them she doesn't hate the driver, who is alleged to have been three times over the limit when he mounted a kerb with his ute and struck seven children.

Leila Geagea Abdallah visited the crash site in Oatlands. Picture: John Grainger

"The guy, I know he was (allegedly) drunk, driving on this street. Right now I can't hate him. I don't want to see him, (but) I don't hate him," she said.

"I think in my heart, I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair. It's all about fairness. I'm not going to hate him, because that's not who we are."

She added she felt like nothing had been real in the two days since the incident.

"To be fully honest with you, it feels very unreal, I still don't feel it's true, I feel that they are still with me - I'm still waiting for them to come home," she said.

The driver Samuel William Davidson has been refused bail. Picture: Facebook

"I opened my eyes this morning, I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna … you see all of them around each other, cheering each other up, lifting each other.

"And I just miss them - I was waiting for that."

She added her faith in the Bible has helped her family cope.

"Danny (her husband) and I were so blessed to have six kids, we love our kids so much. We tried to focus on their spiritual side more than anything. We tried to teach them to pray the rosary, to read the Bible and to share God's faith," she said.

Three of the Abdallah family’s children were killed on Saturday.

"I asked God to come all together to pray as a community, but I didn't ask [him] to take my kids. I ask him to take everything from me, but my kids. I am sad, I am heartbroken but I am at peace because I know my kids are in a better place."

The fourth victim has been named as 11-year-old Veronique Sakr - a cousin of the other victims.

Overnight, Veronique's family released a statement paying tribute to their "beautiful girl".

"We are devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of our beautiful girl, Veronique," her family wrote.

Veronique Sakr was spending Saturday night with her cousins when tragedy struck.

"Words cannot describe the pain we feel for all the families impacted by this tragedy.

"Veronique was a vibrant 11-year-old girl, full of life, love and had a maturity well beyond her young years.

"Veronique brought us all such joy and will be forever remembered. Veronique will remain in our hearts always."

The 11-year-old was in year 6 at Santa Sabina College. On Facebook, the school announced it would be holding a memorial service in her honour.

Mr Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.

He has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.

His case was on Sunday heard at Parramatta Bail Court.

He did not appear in court and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by Magistrate John McIntosh.

Mr Davidson is scheduled to return to Parramatta Local Court on April 2.

She said she didn’t hate the driver. Picture: John Grainger

He will return to court on April 2. Picture: Facebook