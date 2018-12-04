Menu
A 36-year-old man has been denied bail on charges including strangulation and assault occasioning bodily harm.
Crime

Accused choker fails in freedom bid

Stuart Cumming
by
4th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A DAD accused of choking a woman twice during a Coast holiday gone bad has failed in his bid for freedom.

The 36-year-old man's charges of strangulation and assault occasioning bodily harm arose from stays with a woman at Montville and Noosaville over a three-day period in late March.

A police objection to bail affidavit before Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday alleged the ordeal ended when the woman ran to a nearby restaurant for help with the man chasing behind.

The woman was allegedly lifted by her throat twice, once at Montville and once at Noosaville.

The man was also charged with drug, weapon and property offences after being arrested in the carpark of the Noosaville hotel.

Defence solicitor Kristie Horne noted her client had been in custody since March and said he could serve more time than necessary by the time his charges were heard in the District Court.

Ms Horne said he would also contest his two strangulation charges.

"In my submission, with appropriate bail conditions, any risk of further offending could be mitigated," Ms Horne said.

The court had previously heard the man wanted to be out so he could be with his son for his son's birthday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said there were no conditions Magistrate Rod Madsen could put in place to protect the victim.

Mr Madsen took into account the fact the man had already been in jail for eight months but noted if the charges were accepted by a jury, the man could expect a substantial sentence.

The man appeared via prison videolink for the hearing.

His head dropped as Mr Madsen refused him bail.

His matters are next due for mention on April 12, next year.

