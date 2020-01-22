Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
Crime

Accused cancer faker charged with defrauding boyfriend

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
22nd Jan 2020 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fresh charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard at Townsville Magistrates Court.

This is the second set of charges against Ms Wieland, who police allege lied about having terminal ovarian cancer and dishonestly obtained $55,000 in GoFundMe donations in 2018.

The new charges, some of which are for offences committed against her former boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, included fraud, forgery and possession of restricted drugs.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of the alleged illness.

Ms Wieland was supposed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today, but her absence was excused because she now lives in Gladstone.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said the case had received significant publicity.

The case will be mentioned again on January 29, her appearance is excused. Ms Wieland is expected to be committed to higher court for the first set of charges on the same day.

Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
cancer court crime fraud lucy victoria wieland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

        premium_icon Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

        News The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year.

        Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        premium_icon Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        News The man ordered a woman out of her car before driving away

        Calls for 'respectful discussion' around $19.3m development

        premium_icon Calls for 'respectful discussion' around $19.3m development

        News The plans are on public exhibition until early next month

        The search to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        premium_icon The search to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        News World-class researchers study soils from across the Northern Rivers